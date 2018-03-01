Coyles seals victory to cap Kellingley fight back

Kellingley Welfare recovered from a poor start to continue their impressive 2018 run with a 5-3 home win over Baildon Trinity Athletic in Division Two of the West Yorkshire League.

Welfare made a disastrous start, conceding two goals in the first 10 minutes, one from a spot kick.

Kells were gifting the visitors too much possession with misplaced passes and too many balls going astray, but they did well not to fall further behind.

It took almost 30 minutes for the hosts to get back into the game as a flowing move saw Tom Davies slide the ball through for Brett Smith who hit a low drive into the bottom corner of the net.

Kells were fired up for the second period and started making inroads, but after a good 10 minute spell of pressure it was the visitors who increased their lead against the run of play. Stopper Dylan Metcalf did well to palm a shot against his upright only for Baildon’s striker to be quickest to react to bundle the ball over the line.

Kells lifted themselves again and started to put their game together. A great run down the line from Tom Coyles saw him pick out Smith at the far post and another clinical finish saw the deficit cut once more.

With Kells on the front foot it only looked a matter of time before they would draw level. The opportunity came when Kyle Fish chased a lofted ball over the top and beat the last defender before chipping the keeper.

Baildon, clearly rattled at this staged, committed a couple of bad late challenges, which led to a melee and saw Kells have a player sent-off and their opponents receiving two red cards.

With 10 minutes left the hosts went all out for a winner and piled on the pressure. Baildon conceded another free-kick just outside the area and a superb strike from Rob Anderson saw the ball fly into the top corner of the net.

Coyles then made sure of the points after another tricky run saw him ghost past a couple of defenders before putting the ball in the net.

Kells did not really come to life until the second half, but showed their qualities to come from behind. They will need to start much better this Saturday as they welcome Otley Town.

Featherstone Colliery were in winning form in Division One as they came back from Howden Clough with a 4-2 success.

Andy Burton (two), Jordan Hale and Kyle Pearson were all on target in a win that kept Colliery in third place in the table. With leaders Whitkirk Wanderers having their match postponed they are now just four points off the top.

This Saturday Featherstone are in West Yorkshire League Cup action, away to Newsome.

Kippax, without a game last weekend, return to action on Saturday at home to Boroughbridge in Division One.