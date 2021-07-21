Cracking West Yorkshire derby for starters for Pontefract Collieries

Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse. Picture: James Heaton

Craig Rouse’s men open up with a cracker for starters as they face a home game against Ossett United on Saturday, August 14.

Colls’ first away game swiftly follows on Tuesday, August 17 as they face Pickering Town.

They will be hoping for a bumper attendance when facing a Christmas cracker of a game at home to local rivals Frickley Athletic on Monday, December 27, but will be away on New Year’s Day, at another of the West Yorkshire sides in the division, Liversedge.

Ponte’s season is scheduled to finish on Saturday, April 23, at home to Sheffield FC after they go to Frickley on Easter Monday.

Colls are now on with their pre-season campaign and will next play neighbours Glasshoughton Welfare in the annual Bill Cook Memorial Trophy game on Friday night.

Kick-off at Ponte’s Regional Electrical Services Ltd Stadium is 7.30pm. So far, 150 free tickets have been given out for this fixture, but pay on the gate will still be available.

The planned friendly at Scarborough Athletic was called off last Saturday due to Covid-19 concerns, but Colls have recorded victories, 2-0 against Belper Town, 4-0 against Maltby Main and 3-2 against Rossington Main in their first three build-up matches.

Pontefract Collieries’ full league fixture list is:

Sat Aug 14 Ossett United H

Tue Aug 17 Pickering Town A

Sat Aug 21 Emirates FA Cup Prelim

Tue Aug 24 Cleethorpes Town H

Sat Aug 28 Dunston A

Mon Aug 30 Liversedge H

Tue Sep 7 Lincoln United H

Sat Sep 11 Brighouse Town A

Tue Sep 14 Worksop Town A

Sat Sep 18 Stocksbridge Park Steels H

Sat Sep 25 Bridlington Town H

Sat Oct 9 Buildbase FA Trophy 2Q

Sat Oct 16 Marske United A

Sat Oct 23 Tadcaster H

Sat Oct 30 Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Nov 6 Shildon A

Sat Nov 13 Hebburn Town H

Sat Nov 20 Yorkshire Amateurs A

Sat Nov 27 Stockton Town H

Sat Dec 4 Sheffield FC A

Sat Dec 11 Pickering Town H

Sat Dec 18 Ossett United A

Mon Dec 27 Frickley Athletic H

Sat Jan 1 Liversedge A

Sat Jan 8 Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 15 Bridlington Town A

Sat Jan 22 Marske United H

Sat Jan 29 Tadcaster A

Sat Feb 5 Shildon H

Tue Feb 8 Hebburn Town A

Sat Feb 19 Worksop Town H

Sat Feb 26 Stocksbridge Park Steels A

Sat Mar 12 Brighouse Town H

Sat Mar 19 Lincoln United A

Sat Mar 26 Stockton Town A

Sat Apr 2 Yorkshire Amateurs H

Sat Apr 9 Cleethorpes Town A

Sat Apr 16 Dunston H

Mon Apr 18 Frickley Athletic A