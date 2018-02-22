Double success sees Ponte Colls close gap on leaders

After Saturday’s 6-2 away win at Parkgate title chasing Pontefract Collieries returned home for the first of three games at the Harratts Nissan Stadium in seven days and picked up their expected win over bottom of the table Clipstone on Tuesday night.

Up against opponents without a win all season in the Toolstation NCE Premier it was comfortable enough, but not all plain sailing with Colls running out 3-0 winners.

Kieran Scargill had an eventful night as he scored the third of Ponte’s goals before being sent-off for a second bookable offence in the eyes of the referee. Clipstone also had Luke Morgan sent-off for violent conduct near the end as both sides finished with 10 men.

An own goal gave Colls the start they were looking for with Charlie Dando heading into his own net on 13 minutes.

Jack Greenhough made it 2-0 before half-time with a superb bending free-kick, although they had to wait until the 73rd minute for a third goal with Scargill netting before being red carded for an alleged dive.

Despite the result Colls stayed in third place, but they have closed significantly on leaders AFC Mansfield, whose long unbeaten run was ended last weekend when they lost 5-1 at home to Liversedge.

Mansfield’s advantage over Ponte is now down to 13 points with Collieries having seven games in hand and a superior goal difference.

In Saturday’s game against Parkgate, Ponte were quick out of the blocks, Vaughan Redford opening the scoring from a corner in only the second minute.

Parkgate quickly replied, equalising within a minute as Andrew Fox found the target.

The red hot start continued with a third goal in the first 10 minutes and it went to Colls as Kane Reece netted.

The game settled down after the hectic start and it stayed 2-1 up to half-time with Parkgate’s debutant keeper doing well.

The home side were still in the contest in the early stages of the second half before the key moment proved to be when Fox was shown a straight red card for a dangerous looking tackle.

This was quickly followed by Ponte scoring their third goal though a smart finish from Aaron Moxam on 64 minutes. Redford added his second five minutes later and almost before Parkgate had time to draw breath Mikey Dunn made it 5-1.

A good run and finish from former Hemsworth MW forward Danny Critchlow gave Parkgate a second goal, but it was no more than a consolation and Colls had the last word as Moxam bagged his second to round off the scoring at 6-2.

Pontefract now host third from bottom Hall Road Rangers this Saturday and are at home to Garforth Town next Tuesday in a revenge mission after losing to them in their last game of 2017.