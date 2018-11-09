Dunn quick off the mark to help Ponte Colls back to winning ways

Pontefract Collieries ended their five-match run without a victory in the Evo-Stik East Division in style when they beat their old NCE rivals Cleethorpes Town 3-0 at the G&R Stadium.

After two defeats and three draws in their previous five league games it was back to form for Colls at the expense of opponents who are stuck at the bottom of the division.

Ponte were quick out with blocks and soon in command with Mikey Dunn netting in the third minute following a superb mazy run from the right wing when he beat several visiting defenders.

It could have soon been two as Spencer Clarke came up from the back to flick on Jack Greenhough’s long throw and Cleethorpes keeper Dylan Parkin was forced to make a flying save. The ball came out to Dunn, but he fired his first time shot over with the goal gaping.

Dunn continued to be in the thick of the action and when his shot was saved following another smart run with the ball in the box top scorer Eli Hey was quickest to react, pouncing to score from the rebound.

Cleethorpes tightened up after their poor start, but rarely threatened a comeback in the opening half with Brody Robertson shooting over from the edge of the box to miss their only opening of any note.

Colls could have made it three on the stroke of half-time as Greenhough was sent clean through, but a nasty bobble did not help him as he could not get any power behind his shot.

Ponte effectively had the game sewn up eight minutes into the second half as Glyn Cotton’s well taken free-kick into the area was flicked into the net by defender Jake Picton to make it 3-0.

Cleethorpes did continue to show some spirit as Oli Donald headed over from a corner and Robertson fired well wide after working space well on the edge of the box.

But Colls could have added more to their tally with Vaughan Redford latching onto a long ball to race clear only for his shot to be saved by Parkin.

It was comfortable for Ponte, who defended solidly all afternoon to earn the much wanted three points with Cleethorpes barely getting a sniff of the home goal.

The result lifted them back up to fifth place in the table, four points behind Marske United in second.

Pontefract are back on their travels this Saturday with a long journey to play Wisbech Town, who are second from bottom (kick-off 3pm).

The Pontefract Collieries player of the month award for October, sponsored by Bowland Brewery, has been won by striker Eli Hey for the third consecutive month.