Evo-Stik League: Five alive Pontefract Collieries move up to second place

Pontefract Collieries are up to second place in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division after they made it five wins on the bounce with another convincing success at Gresley.

A 4-0 victory meant that the league’s form team have now scored 17 goals in their last five matches – conceding just four – and are continuing to exceed expectation inside and outside the club from the start of the campaign.

Far from just being happy to just establish themselves in the highest league the club have ever been in Colls are beginning to produce the goal-laden football that saw them take the NCE League by storm in the past two years.

They are the second highest scorers in the division and have moved to within six points of leaders Morpeth Town with both teams having played 18 games.

Vaughan Redford set the ball rolling against Gresley as he put away a penalty after only six minutes.

Mikey Dunn was causing the hosts plenty of problems, but could not quite put the finishing touches to his good play as he sent a couple of shots wide.

Spencer Clarke was also wide with a header and more chances went begging as Colls were all over their opponents with Redford and Eli Hey unable to finish.

They did double their advantage on 24 minutes when Glyn Cotton found the net with a great low strike from outside the area.

Hey was unlucky to see an effort go just wide and the hosts were fortunate to only be two down at the break. They did force Ryan Musselwhite into one save and a corner had to be cleared off the line, but it was a dominant first 45 minutes from Ponte.

The game was briefly in doubt at half-time due to a heavy rainstorm, but it was allowed to continue and Colls added to their lead on the hour as Hey set up Dunn to score.

They wrapped up their scoring six minutes from time with Hey the provider again and substitute Nick Guest netting.

Pontefract now have some tougher fixtures coming up and play their old NCE League rivals Pickering Town at home this Saturday.