Featherstone Colliery drop down after third defeat

Featherstone Colliery made a disappointing return to action after the break when they went down to a 2-0 defeat away to East End Park in Division One of the West Yorkshire League.

The defeat – only Colliery’s third of the season in the league – saw Featherstone slip down a place to third in the table and they will be looking to make amends when at home to Leeds Modernians this Saturday.

Whitkirk Wanderers leapfrogged Featherstone into second place after they came out on top 2-1 away to Kippax with two goals in the second half.

Kippax travel to play Altofts this Saturday.

In Division Two, Kellingley Welfare resumed action with a creditable 2-2 draw away to fourth-placed Kirk Deighton Rangers.

Jordan Hutchinson struck twice for Kells, who remain in eighth and will now face Ripon City at home this Saturday.

Pontefract Town remain winless in the Premier Division of the Wakefield Saturday League, but must have thought they were on the way to victory when opening up a two-goal lead at Crofton Sports.

They went on to score four goals with Chris Burnett (two), Matt Brook and Danny Dean all on target, but lost 6-4.

In Division One, Pontefract Sports & Social and White Swan drew 1-1 with Luke Howorth scoring for Ponte.

Scott Savage netted for FC Prince, but they went out of the Wakefield League Cup when losing 3-1 at home to Ryhill FC, who had Danny Young on target twice to go with a goal from Lee Carrington.

West End Terriers climbed the Wakefield Division Two table with a 5-1 win at Thornes, Andrew Lowe (two), David Sidebottom, Connor Wileman and Calum Selby netting.