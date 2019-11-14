Ferguson’s hat-trick helps Glasshoughton Welfare to continue charge up table

Glasshoughton Welfare's Mark Ferguson.

Welfare continued their real charge up the table with the latest three points lifting them up to eighth place.

The win and performance also set Houghton up nicely for their big West Yorkshire derby when they play promotion contenders Nostell MW at the TJs Arena this Saturday.

Nostell are fresh from a 4-2 win over leaders Skegness Town, but they will meet a rejuvenated Glasshoughton side that has banged in 15 goals in their last five matches.

Welfare had the first chance in the game as Ferguson’s low cross from the bye-line was cleared by a defender.

Ferguson was causing problems for Brigg’s defenders and after 11 minutes Hallsworth’s through ball left him with a clear run on goal to slip the ball past the advancing keeper.

Ten minutes later Ferguson netted his second as he chipped the ball over the keeper after Vamplew’s header was flicked on by Hallsworth.

Ferguson could have completed his hat trick when Ashley Bell put the forward through once more, but this time he beat the advancing keeper only to see the shot go inches wide.

Ferguson made no mistake on 37 minutes. Mateos was fouled just outside the area and Ferguson drilled a free-kick round the wall and into the net.

Brigg pulled a goal back from a corner early in the second half with Reece Moody left to sidefoot past Mat Zaniewski.

But straight from the restart the hosts were reduced to 10 men when captain Steve McCarron was sent off for foul play.

Ferguson had a chance for his fourth, but with only the keeper to beat put his effort wide.

Houghton did score their fourth goal when substitute Lewis Pickering scored a brilliant solo goal.