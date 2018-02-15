Five alive Colliery move up with convincing win

Featherstone Colliery revived their promotion hopes in Division One of the West Yorkshire League as they collected a valuable three points from their away game at Rothwell.

The Colliery players were relieved to be able to play after a stop-start 2018 so far with a number of postponements and ran out 5-2 winners to move back up to third place in the table.

They were soon on top and some good attacking football was rewarded with two goals from Andy Burton and one each by Kyle Pearson and Scott Ellam.

An own goal completed Featherstone’s tally while Rothwell had their moments in the game and scored twice.

Despite the result Colliery still remain seven points behind leaders Whitkirk Wanderers, who beat Leeds Modernians 2-0, but they have a game in hand and they are only one point behind second-placed Rawdon Old Boys.

Colliery now face a potential crunch match for their championship hopes when they host table toppers Whitkirk at the Featherstone MW ground this Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).

Mid-table Kippax were heavily beaten in their Division One game at home to Aberford Albion.

Although they were against a side one place below them in the table, eighth-placed Kippax were made to struggle as they went down 8-1.

They will be hoping for a better display this Saturday when away to Wyke Wanderers, although their opponents are currently in fifth spot. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Despite not having a game last weekend, Kellingley Welfare remained in eighth place in Division Two.

They are five points behind the side above, Huddersfield YM, so cannot move up this Saturday, but will be keen to put more distance between themselves and the bottom two when away to Swillington Saints. A difficult game is on the cards, however, with their hosts up in third place. Kick-off is 2.30pm.