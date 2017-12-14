Five alive Ponte Colls stun higher league Harrogate

Pontefract Collieries enjoyed more success when they left Northern League North side Harrogate Town stunned to reach the semi-finals of the West Riding County Cup on Monday night.

Colls are now within one win of a first county final since 1991 after hitting their higher ranked hosts with an early goal blast and going on to win 5-1.

A brilliant start saw Jimmy Williams open the scoring with a header from a corner and by the 14th minute Ponte were three up with Mark Whitehouse netting twice.

Lloyd Kerry pulled a goal back for Harrogate just before half-time, but any hopes they had of a comeback were ended when Eli Hey raced clear to make it 4-1 five minutes into the second period.

Hey put the icing on the cake with his second goal from the penalty spot on 78 minutes and Colls will now face Selby Town in the semi-finals.

Pontefract’s Toolstation NCE League game at Albion Sports fell victim to the weather last Saturday and has now been rearranged for Wednesday, March 7 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Another of their league games has been rearranged due to their ongoing exploits in the FA Vase with the local derby at Hemsworth MW that was due to be played on Tuesday, January 9 now taking place on Tuesday, January 30 (7.45pm).

Colls will play their last 32 FA Vase tie on Sunday, January 7 when they will travel to take on 1874 Northwich in a game kicking off at 3pm. The following Saturday has been set aside for any possible replay.

Ponte would have obviously preferred a home draw, but will travel with confidence after their exploits already in the competition this year and with their opponents currently in 16th place in the Premier Division of the North West Counties League.

This Saturday Colls return to the NCE Premier Division when they host bottom of the table Clipstone (kick-off 3pm).

They will have to guard against over confidence with their opponents yet to collect a point while Ponte have won 16 of their 18 league games and go into their latest contest in third place, a point behind Handsworth Parramore and three behind AFC Mansfield, but with four games in hand on both.