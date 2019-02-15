Five star Pontefract Collieries quickly take charge

Pontefract Collieries made it 16 goals in their last four matches as they enjoyed another convincing win in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

Away to Stocksbridge Park Steels, they shrugged off any rustiness from having their game the previous week postponed as they swept into a three-goal lead in the first 25 minutes and went on to complete a 5-0 success.

In the first of three successive away games, Ponte quickly established control as the division’s top scorer Eli Hey netted just eight minutes into the match.

The striker doubled his tally nine minutes later with his 21st league goal of the campaign and Colls were already well on their way.

When another of their forwards, Nick Guest, made it 3-0 on 25 minutes it was effectively all over as a contest.

Stocksbridge did come into it more from this point, but they never threatened a comeback with Ponte doing the defensive side of the job well also on the way to keeping a second successive clean sheet.

They were made to wait to add to their tally with the hosts’ defensive efforts improving either side of half-time. But two goals in the last five minutes ensured Collieries had another big win.

Vaughan Redford, who had been given a starting role alongside Hey, Guest and Mikey Dunn in an attacking line-up, made it 4-0 in the 85th minute before right-back Jack Greenhough put the icing on the cake with the team’s fifth goal in the 90th minute.

Assistant manager Craig Rouse praised his team’s display.

He said: “Good performance start to finish.

“Full credit to the lads in them conditions. Good start to a difficult month.”

Pontefract remain in third place despite the victory, but they have cut the gap by two points on leaders Morpeth Town, who were held to a surprise 1-1 draw at Pickering Town.

They are still nine behind the table toppers, with both having played the same number of matches and remain five behind second-placed Brighouse Town who won 3-0 at home to Tadcaster Albion.

Colls have boosted their chances of at least reaching the end of season play-offs, however, with sixth-placed Tadcaster’s defeat meaning they are now five points behind them.

Ponte will be expecting a tougher test this Saturday when the second of their three consecutive away matches takes them to Marske United.

Although down in ninth, Marske are strong at home with only three defeats this season.