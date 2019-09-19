Flying start puts Glasshoughton Welfare in charge in FA Vase tie

Glasshoughton Welfare return to the bread and butter of the Toolstation NCE Division One this Saturday buoyed by another great Buildbase FA Vase victory.

After losing their first five league games Welfare won their sixth outing, but have since been involved in the FA Vase, winning at Litherland REMYCA then coming back from Handsworth with another victory last Sunday.

A flying start was at the heart of a 2-1 success in the second qualifying round tie as Nathan Perks put Glasshoughton ahead in the opening minute.

It soon got even better with recent addition to the team Aaron Kitao doubling the advantage after just six minutes.

Handsworth, from the NCE Premier Division, fought back after the break and Leon Howarth ensured a nervy finish when pulling a goal back on 67 minutes.

But Welfare held on for a great win and now look forward to a first round proper tie at Manchester-based Maine Road on Saturday, October 12.

Before then they go back to the league with a task of climbing up the table from their current second from bottom position.

They are back at home for the first time since August 13 when taking on Parkgate this Saturday, facing opponents in sixth place.

Another cup tie follows quickly with Glasshoughton away to fellow Division One side Rossington Main next Tuesday in the first round of the NCE League Cup (7.45pm).