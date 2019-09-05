Four star Pontefract Collieries hit cup trail with brilliant replay win

Pontefract Collieries head for Glossop North End on Saturday after earning a place in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup with a brilliant display in their replay at Hebburn Town on Tuesday night.

After drawing the initial preliminary round tie 1-1 at Ponte, there were no problems for Craig Parry’s men in the return match as they swept their north east opponents aside with a 4-0 result.

Three first half goals put Colls in control and things got worse for Hebburn when they had a player sent-off for a foul early in the second period.

Ponte were ahead from the seventh minute when Connor Smythe headed home after Vaughan Redford’s initial header from a corner had come back off the crossbar.

More chances followed as Mikey Dunn, Jack Greenhough and Joe Lumsden went close before Spencer Clarke made it two following another set piece.

Lumsden made it 3-0 just after the half-hour as he turned well before beating the keeper with a shot.

Hebburn had Richardson sent-off two minutes into the second half and could have lost by more than the eventual four goals as only good saves denied Lumsden and Dunn. But Colls put the icing on the cake near the end when Layton Swaine calmly slotted past the keeper.

Pontefract returned to winning ways in the BetVictor NPL North West Division last Saturday when a goal in each half earned them a 2-0 success at home to Ramsbottom United.

They dominated much of the contest and had their first sight of goal when Gavin Rothery was only denied by a well timed tackle from Burnley loanee Teddy Perkins.

Colls opened the scoring just before the half-hour when centre-back Jameel Ible scored his first goal for the club after rising well to head home.

Chances proved elusive for both teams for the rest of the half, but the hosts were pretty much in control.

They made a fast start to the second half and doubled the lead within five minutes of the restart as Dunn set up fellow forward Redford to slot home.

Colls came close to making it three when good build-up play gave Lumsden an opportunity, but he sent his shot over.

Ramsbottom finally threatened in the closing 20 minutes, but keeper Sebastian Malkowski ensured he kept a clean sheet with a couple of saves.

Manager Craig Parry was happy with his players.

He said: “It was a good result and a good performance. We were slow to get out of the blocks, but once we got the ball down and started moving it and playing our way we got on top and fully deserved the points.

“Vaughan (Redford) was outstanding. He’s a vital cog for us and a good character to have in the changing room and on the pitch. I’m glad he got his goal because he deserved it. It’s not just the quality on the ball, it’s what he works off the ball and it allows all the other players to do their bit.

“This was the first time we’ve had our full squad out. Our start’s been tough, but I said to the lads they’ve got to be proud of the start they’ve made because we’ve played top six sides so top take points from all bar one game sets us in good stead.

“I’m delighted with it, we’ve started well and gelled well too.

“We’ve a busy month coming up, but I prefer that. I’d rather the lads be on the pitch fit and well, scoring goals and winning games rather than on the training pitch. Our lads are young, they are enthusiastic and a lot of them are street players in a way – they just want to be kicking a ball and playing games.”

Colls are next due to be in league action next Tuesday when they are due to host Colne (7.45pm kick-off).