Four star Stephens leads way as Glasshoughton Welfare return to winning ways

On target: Jamie Simpson.

Glasshoughton Welfare have returned to winning ways with a double success in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

At the weekend they brought back all three points from a trip to Clipstone as they won 3-2.

Lewis Stephens netted the winner after Welfare had led twice through Josh Whitley and Jamie Simpson only to be pegged back each time.

Glasshoughton enjoyed more success on Tuesday night as four-goal Stephens led the way to victory over Selby Town who had only previously lost once this season.

Stephens opened the scoring on 23 minutes and doubled Welfare’s lead just before half-time.

Four goals were scored in an amazing four minutes early in the second period with two more for Stephens to seal a 4-2 win for ‘Houghton that lifted them up to eighth place in the table.