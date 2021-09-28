Frecklington bemoans poor finishing as Frickley Athletic lose to bottom of table team

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

After numerous good chances were missed all the goal action came in the last 17 minutes as Wayne Brooksby put Town ahead only for Brad Wells to quickly hit back for the Blues.

Lewis Taylor, however, grabbed a winner for Pickering seven minutes from time and Frickley have now lost their last four games.

Manager Dave Frecklington felt his side should have celebrating a return to winning ways.

He said: "We should have been five or six up at half-time and it's one of those things in the second half when you know you have not put it to bed.

"They're not even half-chances, they are gilt-edged, six-yard box, one v ones, we absolutely peppered them first half.

"They've come in probably thinking how have we got in here 0-0?

"Second half we didn't do enough to win the game. We conceded a really sloppy goal, we get ourselves back in it and then get caught trying to play out of our own box.

"We've got a really soft underbelly at the minute and we don't deal with adversity well as a team.

"It's a skill putting the ball in the back of the net and we've got too many in the final third of the pitch off it.

"The training sessions were geared up to scoring goals. There was lots of inventiveness first half, but we couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

"It was an improvement on last week's performance, but we've handed the bottom of the league team their first three points."

Frecklington added: "Not many things are going our way, but we've got to take our medicine and look at what we can do to make that right.

"We've got two good sessions this week, Tuesday and Thursday, and we've brought some fresh bodies in. We've also lost bodies through injury again.