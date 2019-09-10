Frickley Athletic confirm David Frecklington as new manager

Frickley Athletic have appointed experienced football boss David Frecklington as their new first team manager following the resignation of Craig Spink.

He will take charge of training this Thursday and his first game will be against Wisbech on Saturday, with football director and former Blues manager Spencer Fearn in charge for tonight’s BetVictor NPL South East game at Sheffield.

Fearn said: “This is a great appointment for our club. Dave has a fantastic track record and had success at Spalding and Lincoln before joining Gainsborough in the Conference North where he achieved the objective of keeping the club in the division, whilst also reaching the FA Cup first round and winning the Lincs Senior Cup.

“He also made a real impact at Matlock when he joined last season, a team in a similar position to ours and put together an outstanding run of results.

“He has an excellent contact base, promotes the youth players if they are ready and has an in depth knowledge of the league.”

