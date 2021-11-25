Frickley Athletic, who were denied by a late goal in their game against Cleethorpes Town.

At home to Cleethorpes Town, they looked set for a battling point only to lose out 2-1.

After a disappointing first half display in which they conceded first Frickley fought back to equalise and were much better after the break only for Brody Robertson’s second goal with four minutes remaining to deny them any points.

The result left the Blues in 12th place in the league with Cleethorpes up to fourth.

Frecklington was able to name an unchanged starting team from the one that beat Stocksbridge, but they found it difficult to break down the visitors’ defence in the first half.

Cleethorpes also created little until out of the blue they took the lead as Robertson found the net with an angled volley into the top corner from 15 yards.

They almost scored again when hitting the post following a goalmouth scramble.

Nyle Blake shot wide for the hosts, but it was still tough for them until injury-time when Brad Beatson smashed home his first goal for the club from a corner.

Although the introduction of Dev Morton gave more urgency to Frickley’s attack they still found it hard to create clear chances. They were looking solid, however, and were only four minutes away from a draw before Robertson won it for Cleethorpes after latching onto a loose ball.

The Blues had shown again that they could go toe-to-toe with one of the teams at the top end of the table, but were left with nothing to show for their efforts.

“Tough game, two teams bang at it,” said Blues boss Dave Frecklington.

“First half Clee were the better team, we were the better team second half.

“Absolute worldy strike for their first goal.

“All in all a draw fair result, but credit to Cleethorpes who nicked it late on. Thanks to Frickley supporters for getting behind us.”