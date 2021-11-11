Frickley Athletic manager Frecklington upbeat after big effort against leaders

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington, who was pleased with his players’ efforts as they tested undefeated league leaders Liversedge. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

After a goalless first half when the Blues came closest to scoring it was the table toppers who ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a penalty and a second effort in a four minute spell just past the hour mark.

They have now won 13 and drawn one of the 14 league games they have played since being promoted to the NPL for this season while Frickley remain stuck in mid-table, but know they gave Liversedge a good test and can take some definite positives out of the game.

“For an hour there was nothing in the game,” said manager Frecklington.

“We matched them physically, our two midfield players were outstanding and we caused them problems down the left hand side, Joe Stacey totally terrorised their right-back in the first half-hour. Anything that came back out we punched it back in and they couldn’t get out.

“The penalty changed the game and you’ve got to stand on your feet. When you are top of the league you get the rubs of the green.

“I can’t fault my players. They’ve gone toe to toe with the top of the league and Liversedge came away with three points, but must be thinking it was a really tough game.

“That was a marker for us – can we compete with the teams at the top of the league and yes we can. We just need to be ruthless in both boxes.”

Frickley’s team included two new signings in Nyle Blake, who has returned for a third spell at the club, and tall forward Jack Gibson. Both have joined from Gainsborough with the latter on a month’s loan.

It was Blake who came closest to scoring with a corner that deceived the Liversedge keeper only to hit the crossbar when the game was still goalless.