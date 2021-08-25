Frickley Athletic pay the penalty with first league loss

Frickley Athletic's Tyler Williams. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Frickley Athletic dropped their first points of the season in the Pitching In Northern Premier East when they were narrowly beaten, 1-0 at Lincoln United last night.

After wins in their first two league games the Blues were without a number of players and were unable to respond after their hosts went ahead through Matt Cotton’s 17th minute penalty.

They could count themselves unlucky to be behind at the break as Brad Wells, Martyn Woolford and Kegan Everington all went close to scoring.

After the break shouts for a penalty were waved away after Tyler Williams appeared to be chopped down in the area.

Brad Beatson sent a header just over while Williams and Wells had shots saved by the home keeper.

Another appeal for a penalty - for handball this time - fell on deaf ears and Lincoln survived to the final whistle to take all three points.

Frickley will be looking to bounce back when they host Tadcaster Albion this Saturday.