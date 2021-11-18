Frickley Athletic rewarded at last with back to basics approach beginning to pay off

Frickley Athletic

The Blues made a terrific start to the season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East, but had gone eight matches without a win before their 2-1 away success at Stocksbridge Park Steels last Saturday.

They had drawn three of their previous four league matches, however, and were only narrowly beaten by leaders Liversedge so it has not all been doom and gloom for the club and there had been positive signs.

“It’s been coming for weeks,” said assistant boss Mettam.

“Since we got turned over badly at Dunston we’ve made some changes and drilled into them what we need, what we expect as a management team and they have taken it all on board.

“It’s taken a while to get a game plan and a philosophy together and we’ve just come right back to basics, 4-4-2, and there’s no hiding place in a 4-4-2.

“Since we went that way the lads have fought tooth and nail for each other every week and they have deserved that win.

“It’s not just me and the gaffer that can see it, the fans and everyone associated with Frickley can see that we deserve more than we have got. But on the flipside of that we’ve also had a tough run of away fixtures and been to some tough places.

“To be fair to the lads we’ve picked up points and if you can pick up points in your away games and try to win your home games you’ll be there or thereabouts.

“With this win we’ve gone six points off the play-offs again so it’s so tight.”

Mettam added: “We’ve let ourselves down in games – Lincoln United, Pickering, Bridlington, those sorts of games where we have dominated everything, the ball, possession and just not taken our chances when we needed to.

“But one to 16 we were brilliant. They are obviously right behind us because they wouldn’t put performances like that in if they weren’t.

“Hopefully we can ignite a bit of a run and all of a sudden we can be right in the mix.”

Frickley went in front in the eighth minute when Nyle Blake finished calmly after being put through.

New signing Rio Molyneaux, who has arrived on loan from Alfreton, showed up well on his debut and went close after a great run and cut in from the right while hard working midfielder Kegan Everington and Blake also came close to adding to the lead in the first half.

Piteu Crouz did make it 2-0 11 minutes into the second half with a superb effort, controlling the ball, beating two defenders and smashing an unstoppable shot into the net.

Stocksbridge pulled a goal back through former Frickley player Luke Mangham, but they were unable to make further inroads against some solid defending.