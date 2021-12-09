Frickley Athletic showing they can compete with top sides

Frickley Athletic goal scorer Brad Wells. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

After Michael Sweet gave Shildon an early lead the Blues dug in and levelled before half-time through Brad Wells, who was back in the starting line-up after serving a suspension.

They continued to give as good as they got and went on to draw 1-1 against opponents nine places above them in third.

“It was a really good game, a throwback proper blood and thunder game with two committed teams,” said Blues coach Saxby.

“Shildon are flying, but I thought we were well deserving of a point. It was a really good performance from us.

“We’ve looked really strong defensively over the past six weeks. Obviously we’d like to be scoring a few more goals, but that will come.

“We’ve started to nit together as a group and the gaffer’s got a group of players in now he wants to build with. It’s just starting to click for us and hopefully we can push up the league now.”

Saxby added: “We’ve not really had a settled 16 for a lot of the season, but we now hope to be in a position where moving forward we’ve got the basis of a strong squad. We want to develop these boys now.

“We’re not far off and the gaffer, Metts and myself have been hammering that home to the lads. Bar Dunston away I think we’ve competed pretty well.”