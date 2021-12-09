Frickley Athletic showing they can compete with top sides
Coach Gavin Saxby was in no doubt that his Frickley Athletic team had been full value for their hard earned point against promotion challengers Shildon in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East.
After Michael Sweet gave Shildon an early lead the Blues dug in and levelled before half-time through Brad Wells, who was back in the starting line-up after serving a suspension.
They continued to give as good as they got and went on to draw 1-1 against opponents nine places above them in third.
“It was a really good game, a throwback proper blood and thunder game with two committed teams,” said Blues coach Saxby.
“Shildon are flying, but I thought we were well deserving of a point. It was a really good performance from us.
“We’ve looked really strong defensively over the past six weeks. Obviously we’d like to be scoring a few more goals, but that will come.
“We’ve started to nit together as a group and the gaffer’s got a group of players in now he wants to build with. It’s just starting to click for us and hopefully we can push up the league now.”
Saxby added: “We’ve not really had a settled 16 for a lot of the season, but we now hope to be in a position where moving forward we’ve got the basis of a strong squad. We want to develop these boys now.
“We’re not far off and the gaffer, Metts and myself have been hammering that home to the lads. Bar Dunston away I think we’ve competed pretty well.”
On Target: Brad Wells, netted Rickley Colliery's goal agaiunst Shildon.