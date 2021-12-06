Frickley Athletic sign young goalkeeper on loan from Rotherham United

Frickley Athletic have signed goalkeeper Josh Chapman on loan from Rotherham United.

Rotherham United confirmed that their 19-year-old goalkeeper Josh Chapman has joined Northern Premier League East side Frickley until January 3.

Chapman signed for the Millers from Sheffield United in the summer and the aim is for him to further his footballing education with his stint at Westfield Lane.

The Worksop-born keeper came through the Academy system with Sheffield United and was a regular starter for the Blades’ under 18s side last season.

He joins another recent recruit in attacking midfielder or wide man Ben Morris, who joined from Gainsborough Trinity.

Morris started at Derby County before moving on to Barnsley and then into non-league football with spells at Ilkeston, Matlock and Barwell before his time at Trinity.

Jack Gibson recently returned to Gainsborough after injuring his knee in training at his parent club after just one game for the Blues.

Frickley, meanwhile, showed battling qualities again at the weekend, drawing 1-1 with Shildon, who sit in third place in the NPL East table, nine places above the Blues.