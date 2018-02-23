Glasshoughton hoping to take their place in confirmed play-offs

Glasshoughton Welfare were left without a game for the second successive weekend when their scheduled Toolstation NCE Division One match at home to Campion fell victim to the weather.

The postponed contest has now been rearranged for Tuesday, April 3 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Welfare were due to return to action last night away to Parkgate in a third round NCE League Cup tie.

This Saturday they will be looking to improve their eighth position when they travel to play East Yorkshire Carnegie (kick-off 3pm).

Welfare dropped to eighth with their last two games called off, but are still in the hunt for a top six finish as they are just four points behind Selby Town and one behind Winterton Rangers.

The NCE League, meanwhile, has confirmed dates for Division One play-offs, which Glasshoughton hope to reach.

The first season of play-offs saw Bottesford Town beat AFC Emley on penalties, while last season Penistone Church beat Grimsby Borough to earn promotion.

The structure for this year is:

Semi-finals: Third v sixth; fourth v fifth, to be played on Tuesday, April 24 and Wednesday, April 25, 2018, with the winners of those games going through to the final, which will take place on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

The venue for the final will be the home ground of the finalist who finished the highest in the NCE Division One.