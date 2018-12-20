Glasshoughton Welfare aim to end losing streak

Glasshoughton Welfare had their scheduled trip to play leaders Campion in Division One postponed ladt weekend.

It will now be played on Wednesday, February 27 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

They will aim to end their seven-match run without a win this Saturday at home to Ollerton Town with joint manager Darren Holmes confident that his side will turn a corner soon.

He said: “The lads are training very well and the team spirit is high so I’m sure it is just a matter of time before we come through it.

“We unfortunately have a few missing through suspensions and injuries, but it gives a couple of new signings – and players not getting a regular start – a chance to show us what we may have been missing and stake a claim for a regular start.

“It’s a big opportunity for them and they need to take it!”

Glasshoughton have dropped down to 11th in the table and will be missing two influential players, Matty Bowman and skipper Gareth Hunter, this week after they were red carded against Worsbrough Bridge.

Bowman is suspended for four games and Hunter for one match.