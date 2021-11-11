Glasshoughton Welfare aiming to bounce back in home game
Glasshoughton Welfare ran into a back to form Nostell MW as they went down 4-0 in their NCE Division One match.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:00 am
In the Bonfire Night match it was Nostell producing the fireworks with two goals in each half.
Danny Edwards put them ahead on 22 minutes with Joe Wood doubling the advantage five minutes before half-time.
Any hopes of a Houghton comeback were effectively dashed nine minutes into the second half when Nathan Hawkhead made it 3-0.
Alex Haigh rubbed salt into the wound with Nostell’s fourth and Glasshoughton will want to put the disappointment to bed quickly as they host Shirebrook Town this Saturday.