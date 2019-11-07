Glasshoughton Welfare continue charge as Nathan Perks pops up with late winner

Glasshoughton Welfare goalscorer against Harrogate Railway Mark Ferguson. Picture: Allan McKenzie

After impressive successes against two top seven sides last week it was more of a struggle against third from bottom Harrogate Railway Athletic, but Nathan Perks’ late goal ensured a third successive victory for Welfare as they won 2-1.

Houghton were ahead at half-time following Mark Ferguson’s goal, but could not put away a penalty to double the lead and were pegged back by Patrick Sykes’ leveller on the hour and in danger of being held to a draw before top scorer Perks bagged his 16th goal of the season.

He is now just one behind the division’s current top marksman, former Pontefract Collieries striker Chris Jackson, who has netted 17 for Selby Town.

On his goal scoring exploits so far this season, Perks said: “I’m chuffed to bits. I’ve always known I could score goals, but it’s about your managers believing in you as a striker.

“I put it down to having 10 other lads creating me chances to score and they have been class at doing that.

“I’d also like to thank Daz (Holmes) and LV (Lee Vigars) for sticking by me and giving me that chance to show people I can score goals.”

Joint manager Darren Holmes thought it had been a classic game of two halves.

He said: “I thought we dominated the first half and if the penalty had not been missed I think we would have gone on to win comfortably.

“Unfortunately missed chances can be costly and it ended up being a game of two halves. Harrogate grew into the game and really stretched us in the second half.

“I have to say we would have been happy with a draw the way the second half was panning out, but our lads have a fantastic team spirit and fought to the very end.”

Glasshoughton have now taken 15 points out of the last 18 – only losing out 5-4 to leaders Skegness Town – and will be looking to continue their good run when away to 15th-placed Brigg Town this Saturday.

In last weekend’s game they took the lead on 27 minutes as Ferguson drilled in a low free-kick from the edge of the area after he had been fouled by Kevin Terhaertt.

Railway had a chance to equalise almost straight away when captain Toby Harris broke clear, but he could only shoot straight at home keeper Mat Zaniewski.

Houghton should have extended their lead when Railway keeper Witton was adjudged to have fouled Perks inside the area. A penalty was the result, although the referee despite being surrounded by visiting players decided not to use the sin-bin rule.

Perks then saw his weak spot kick saved by Witton.

Welfare started the second half strongly, but Railway weathered the storm and from Morris’s long ball Danny Youel slipped, leaving Sykes clear to smash his shot past Zaniewski.

Railway were lucky to escape when Ashley Bell wasted a good chance at the back post. They could also have given a second penalty away when the referee waved away appeals after captain Craig Tonkinson appeared to be felled in the box.

The visitors were causing Houghton problems, however, and should have gone in front when Sykes, with only Zaniewski to beat, somehow fired his shot over.

With the game four minutes into injury time a draw seemed on the cards, but Pickering fed Perks just inside the right of the box, he held off two Railway defenders and fired a shot just inside the near post to send the Welfare substitutes onto the pitch to celebrate with their jubilant teammates.