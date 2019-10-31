Glasshoughton Welfare continue climb up NCE Division One table

Glasshoughton Welfare continued their dramatic climb up the Toolstation NCE Division One table with a hard fought 2-1 success at home to Retford on Tuesday night.

In the bottom three just over a week ago, back to back victories against second-placed Campion then a Retford team in seventh have seen Welfare climb up to 11th, just a point away from the top half of the table.

From relegation fears they are now suddenly harbouring hopes of a possible attack on the top six and have proved themselves good enough against quality opposition in recent weeks.

They went behind in the first half against Retford, but hit back to level through top scorer Nathan Perks before the break and took all three points thanks to Mark Ferguson’s 78th minute winner.

Joint manager Lee Vigars was especially happy with the result as the team was without the first choice centre-backs.

He said: “Really pleased with the win. It was completely different to the one last week against Campion and Retford asked different questions of us – but as last week the boys found the answers.

“It was always going to be hard with both first choice centre-backs missing. Walshy was serving the last of a three-game ban and unfortunately Vamps was ruled out late on through work commitments.

“Against a strong, physical forward line I thought both Danny and Isaac stood up well and were fantastic throughout.

“Both dealt with everything thrown at them and they were ably supported by Fiddy and Nick at left and right full-back.”

Vigars felt Welfare could have won by a bigger margin.

He added: “We were perhaps guilty of missing some straight forward chances in the opening quarter, which if we’d taken the game could have been completely different – plus their keeper has pulled off a number of great saves in both halves.

“But the think I’m most pleased about is the reaction of this group of players.”

Glasshoughton are back at home again this Saturday when they host third from bottom Harrogate Railway Athletic in another league game.

Their scheduled game against Armthorpe Welfare was postponed last Saturday due to the wet weather and has now been rearranged for Tuesday, April 7.