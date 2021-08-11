Glasshoughton Welfare crash out of NCE League Cup

Jamie Simpson.

At home to opponents who had lost their first two matches, Welfare were three down by half-time in the opening round tie and went on to lose 4-1.

Conor Higginson opened the scoring for the visitors on 25 minutes before Samuel Foulds doubled their tally and Callum Littlejohn made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

It got even worse for Welfare as Foulds struck again four minutes into the second half.

They did keep going and managed a consolation goal when Jamie Simpson netted on the hour.

Welfare are next in action this Saturday as they travel to play FC Humber United (3pm). They are also in action at home to Retford next Tuesday.

Forward Nathan Keightley, meanwhile, has left Glasshoughton again after agreeing to join Penistone Church this week.

Keightley has played for a number of clubs in the last five years after making his name as a speedy attacker with Welfare.