Glasshoughton Welfare denied by late goal

Glasshoughton Welfare report.

Despite trailing to a second minute Jack Mawson goal ‘Houghton stayed in the contest and were level at half-time after Dylan Drovi netted in the 38th minute.

They looked the most likely to get a winner after the break with Armthorpe riding their luck at times.

But the dominance could not be turned into goals and the visitors came up with a smash and grab raid to take all the points with Sean Dickinson’s late winner.