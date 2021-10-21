Glasshoughton Welfare denied by late goal
A 90th minute goal denied Glasshoughton Welfare a point in their home game with Armthorpe Welfare in NCE Division One.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:00 am
Despite trailing to a second minute Jack Mawson goal ‘Houghton stayed in the contest and were level at half-time after Dylan Drovi netted in the 38th minute.
They looked the most likely to get a winner after the break with Armthorpe riding their luck at times.
But the dominance could not be turned into goals and the visitors came up with a smash and grab raid to take all the points with Sean Dickinson’s late winner.
Glasshoughton are without a game this weekend, their next league match at home to Teversal on October 30.