Glasshoughton Welfare draw a blank despite dominating

Glasshoughton Welfare’s winless run extended to eight games last Saturday with a goalless draw against Ollerton Town in the Toolstation NCE Division One at a cold TJs Arena.

Welfare could, and should have sealed all three points in this game, but squandered chances, including a missed penalty, while some fine goalkeeping also prevented them gaining their first win since late October.

The visitors were a constant threat going forward, but the Welfare defence coped well to snuff the threat out and indeed returning goalkeeper Jacob Collier did not have a direct save to make. Unfortunately for the Leeds Road outfit his opposite number, James Leverton, was in fine form making a number of great saves.

Ollerton had an early free-kick charged down and Collier easily collected a tame shot from Sam Stretton. For Welfare Lewis Pickering put Jack Knight away and with only Leverton to beat he pushed his shot wide.

Mathew Semley then appeared to be pushed in the visiting penalty area, but referee Matt Bacon waved vociferous shouts away. Shortly after another Welfare player looked to have been upended in the area only for the appeals to be dismissed. Ollerton were living dangerously and Tom Moody saw his attempted headed clearance gathered under the bar by Leverton.

On 27 minutes the hosts finally got a penalty as Leverton hauled down Semley. However, the keeper redeemed himself with a great save from Ryan Poskitt’s well struck spot kick.

Minutes later the keeper parried away a great first time shot from the hard working Gary Collier and seconds after Collier was unlucky to see his effort strike the Ollerton crossbar.

The second half opened with Welfare continuing to attack. Collier sent a great ball over to the right which found substitute Reece Horn, but he saw his effort deflected for a corner by Leverton.

Collier then poked the ball wide with only the overworked keeper to beat. Semley had a great chance only for his first touch to let him down and Leverton was quick to thwart him.

It was all Welfare now. Collier, having his best game so far for the club, saw a shot saved and was denied again as Leverton tipped his close range shot over the bar.

Welfare had a final great chance with 10 minutes left. Poskitt fed a great ball through to Semley who found himself with only Leverton to beat, but once again the keeper spread himself well to produce a great block.

After the game Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “It was a step in the right direction for us.

“We still have a long way to go to get us back to the standards we have set ourselves, but we created enough chances to win two games never mind one and Jacob in goal didn’t have a save to make and a clean sheet.

“What is so frustrating is it’s three points thrown away yet again. The chances created are finished in training without a second thought and, topped with a missed penalty, it really has summed up the last seven games for us.

“We have to turn back in our favour and goals win games, We totally dominated.

“The lads know things have to be better and they worked hard to get the basics right, which on the whole was an improvement.

“We have two very hard home games coming up and if individuals step up to the plate then things will turn back in our favour. Let’s hope this is a change in our fortunes.”