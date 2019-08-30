Glasshoughton Welfare earn first points as Isaac Collier strikes late

After five successive Toolstation NCE League defeats to begin their season Glasshoughton Welfare finally got their first win with a 2-1 away success at Dronfield Town.

It was a close game, but Welfare were on the right end of the score this time following some narrow losses previously.

Nathan Perks gave them the lead with a stunning strike that hit the crossbar and seemed to bounce down over the goal line much to the angst of the home players who contested the ruling by the well placed assistant referee.

The home side equalised in the second minute of injury time, but Welfare took all three points when a minute later Isaac Collier drove the ball home.

On a warm day and on a great playing surface Welfare started with new signing Fidel Mholo coming in at right-back and among the substitutes were new players Aaron Kitao and Francisco Matos.

In the early openings keeper Jacob Collier saved low from Ethan Flower before Welfare created a couple of chances with home keeper Lewis Naylor foiling Mark Ferguson with an outstretched foot before the ball was hooked away as it went across the goal area. Danny Youell had a shot blocked by the home defence before the home side should really have opened the scoring when Matty Ord only had Collier to beat from eight yards but pushed the effort wide.

Collier then made a great block as the home side pressed again.

Mark Fereday looked to pounce after Collier gathered a loose ball at the second attempt and although Welfare came back with Ferguson shooting across goal, Sam Bebbington should have put the home side in front just before the break only to shoot wide from close range.

Just after the break a good move ended with Ferguson shooting weakly at Naylor and they nearly paid the price when Danny Wood saw his drive drift just wide of the far post. Ord then lobbed wide when on a chase for the ball with keeper Collier.

Welfare took the lead with 14 minutes left with a stunning, but controversial Perks goal. The welfare striker showed great determination to beat a couple of defenders as he battled towards goal. Just as he looked to have lost the ball he let fly with a stunning shot from 20 yards which beat Naylor and struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced down. The assistant referee immediately signalled a goal despite protests from the home side.

Just after this Perks saw his shot go wide and only a great save from Naylor prevented him getting his second with a well struck free-kick.

Substitute Matos shot just over for Welfare before Dronfield looked to have salvaged a point a couple of minutes into injury time when Charlie Stewart bundled the ball home at the far post after a corner.

However, the final drama was still to come as a minute later Welfare won a corner and after a scramble Isaac Collier drove the ball home to claim his first ever goal for the club.

That was it as the referee blew the final whistle as Dronfield kicked off again.

Glasshoughton stay in second bottom despite picking up their first points, but they will be relieved to have finally got their season up and running.

This Sunday they take a break from the league with an FA Vase first qualifying round tie away to Litherland Remyca (3pm). If any replay is required it would be on Tuesday.