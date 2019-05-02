Glasshoughton Welfare finish in 11th after late goal denies them a point in final match

Glasshoughton Welfare completed their league fixtures with a narrow 3-2 defeat when they entertained Dronfield Town at a cold and windy TJs Arena on Saturday.

Welfare finished the season in 11th place in the Toolstation NCE first division and could have moved to tenth with a win as Swallownest, who were one place above them, were beaten.

Ryan Poskitt gave Welfare an early lead. Sam Bebbington hit back for the visitors only for Nathan Perks to restore the advantage. Anthony Holmes then equalised and Matty Ord got the decisive goal for Dronfield five minutes from the end.

Welfare were on top in the early minutes with Jack Knight hitting a shot over before they took the lead on four minutes when great work between Reece Horn and Perks got Poskitt in on the left and he side stepped a defender before firing past Callum Mawbey.

At the other end a free-kick was held by Jacob Collier before another effort was fired wide. Welfare should have had a second goal when Lewis Stephens could only prod the ball onto the knee of Mawbey in a goalmouth scramble and then a cross-come shot from Perks struck the crossbar.

Dronfield got their first on 21 minutes when Collier made a great block to a shot but the loose ball was played across goal and Bebbington smashed it home from a couple of yards.

Welfare quickly regained the lead when a deep Knight cross was headed down by Stephens and Perks pounced to fire into the far corner.

However, poor defending allowed Holmes to simply walk into the home area and he slotted past Collier.

The second half opened with Welfare facing the strong wind and Collier was brave in a race for the ball with Mark Fereday .

Collier was forced into a good low save at his near post as the visitors went for the win and Welfare had to be on their guard as high balls were pumped into the area.

In the last five minutes Perks had a great chance to win it when through on goal, but he could not get the ball under control and the chance was cleared downfield where it reached Ord on the edge of the home area and he struck the ball with power into the net.

The same player had a chance to get his second just before the final whistle, but his shot was well dealt with by Collier.