Glasshoughton Welfare follow up win over leaders with seaside draw

Glasshoughton Welfare and Skegness Town claimed a point apiece in a scrappy game at the seaside on Saturday.

Luke White gave the home side the lead midway through the first half, but Adam Walsh, captain for the day, equalised with the last kick of the half.

Welfare came into the game off the back of a great 2-1 win at table topping Campion in midweek when Marc Lumb and Zivanai Mbire netted. But the opening exchanges were poor, although Craig Tonkinson hit a 25-yard shot over for the visitors and Matt Cunliffe just failed to get onto the end of a Matt Semley cross.

Welfare were having most of the possession, but fell behind on 20 minutes with the home side’s first real attack. Keeper James Lambley hit a free-kick over to the left and White left the visitors’ defence standing as he latched onto it before shooting across Jacob Collier into the far corner.

It could have been two soon after when a vicious free-kick nearly caught Collier out, but a combination of hands and knees kept the ball out.

Welfare tried to hit back with Sam Pashley turning in the area and shooting just wide. Nathan Perks also hit an effort wide. They got the equaliser right as a short corner saw Perks cross from the bye-line and the ball was nudged in at the near post by Walsh.

Within seconds of the second half opening only the legs of Lambley stopped Perks poking the ball home although at the other end an easy headed chance from a corner was missed. Both teams cancelled each other out for the rest of the half although Collier had a moment to forget when a free-kick saw the keeper somehow juggle the ball just wide of his post. A home free kick then went inches wide of a post.

The only other real chance of the game fell to Perks who volleyed over after a great Pashley ball over to the left.

Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “On the balance I think we have to be happy with a point.

Skegness have some big physical lads who worked very hard and are scrapping for every point. It wasn’t the best of games with both teams not creating a great deal.

“On the whole a good hard worked point away from home and four on the road this week.”

Glasshoughton are back at home to Rossington Main this Saturday.