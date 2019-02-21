Glasshoughton Welfare home in on victory

Glasshoughton Welfare produced an improved display as they collected all three points from a 2-0 home win over Skegness Town.

The visitors caused early problems, but Welfare took the lead midway through the first half when a thunderous Nathan Perks shot clattered the cross bar and the rebound fell to Ryan Poskitt who tucked away his first goal since returning to the club earlier in the season.

Chances were missed by either side before the hosts sealed the points on 63 minutes when Adam Walsh poked home after more good work from Perks.

Joint Welfare manager Lee Vigars said: “It was a great reaction from the boys following last week’s poor display. The effort, work rate and commitment were all there which was missing so badly against Hallam.

“We started the game strongly, but to be fair to Skegness, they came into the game after 10-15 minutes and were causing us problems – especially out wide.

“We created numerous openings without adding to the scoreline, which is probably the only negative. It was a good shift from everyone, but again Tonksy (Craig Tonkinson) has shone in the middle of the park and it was a massive plus to have Sam Pashley back in the side, fit and completing 90 minutes.”

Welfare stayed in eleventh, but can climb into the top 10 with a win this Saturday at home to Swallownest.

Glasshoughton are also in action again next Wednesday when they face a tough task away to second-placed Campion, kick-off 7.45pm.