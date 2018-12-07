Glasshoughton Welfare let lead slip to lose to bottom club

After a winless November saw a sudden downturn of form Glasshoughton Welfare were unable to pull out of their slump as they let a lead slip twice to suffer a 3-2 defeat at bottom of the table FC Bolsover in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Up against opponents who had failed to register a single point from their first 18 league games, Welfare were hugely disappointed by their efforts.

They got off to the start they were after when ending their four-game run without a goal after only four minutes, Kyle Willis breaking in from the right to shoot across the keeper into the far corner.

But Bolsover took just seven minutes to equalise, Jack Warwick being left unmarked to head in a corner.

It stayed 1-1 to half-time, but Welfare appeared to have taken charge again on the hour mark when Matty Bowman got free on the right and found Gracjan Klimczak who struck home.

However, the home side once again quickly bounced back with Warwick’s second header making it 2-2 only two minutes later.

And worse was to come for the visitors as within two more minutes it was 3-2, Brett Lucas putting away a penalty for what proved the winner.

Glasshoughton will have been doing some soul searching this week ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.