Glasshoughton Welfare lose out to leaders

Glasshoughton Welfare were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline away to leaders Winterton Rangers in NCE Division One.

Luke Anderson put Rangers ahead after only seven minutes and they added a second goal 10 minutes into the second half through Adam Lee with the defeat seeing Welfare drop down to tenth in the table.

Welfare’s best chances came in the second half when Gracyan Klimczak missed a couple of goal scoring attempts.

They will be looking to climb back up the table this Saturday when away to struggling Parkgate, who only have one point so far, and who they beat in the FA Vase a fortnight ago.

In the first round proper of the FA Vase Welfare have been drawn away to Northern League first division leaders Shildon who are one of the favourites to win the competition. The tie is on Saturday, October 13, kick-off 3pm.

Glasshoughton also face a tough task in the first round of the West Riding County Cup when they visit Evo-Stik League club Ossett United with the game on Tuesday, October 9, 7.45pm.