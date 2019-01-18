Glasshoughton Welfare made to pay for mad nine minutes

After the high accolades of the win against Grimsby Borough, it was back down to earth for Glasshoughton Welfare as they lost 3-1 at Ollerton Town in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Welfare went into half-time ahead courtesy of a Nathan Perks goal and played some of their best football of the season. But missed chances were costly and the home side took advantage of poor defending to hit back with three goals in nine minutes in the second period.

In the first half Matt Semley was through on goal only to square the ball for the chance to be hooked away.

Keeper James Leverton then saved a shot from Gracyan Klimczak, but the visitors took the lead on 26 minutes after being awarded a penalty when Perks was upended by Leverton.

Perks’ spot kick was saved by the keeper, but he followed up to head home.

The home side tried to hit back and Jacob Collier saved from Sam Stetton who got onto the end of a free-kick.

Charlie Williams then put a great ball through to Ben Harley – who was making his first start – but he delayed his shot and the chance was lost. Jack Knight tested Leverton with a shot from 20 yards while at the other end Matt Cunliffe preserved the Welfare lead, clearing an effort off the line.

Welfare opened the second half strongly with Semley having a low shot saved and Klimczak seeing a shot deflected for a corner.

They were made to pay for the missed chances when Aaron Sennett-Nielsen hammered the ball home.

After Cunliffe made another great headed clearance off the goal line it got worse for Welfare when Collier called for a high ball which he failed to claim and Alex Sennett nodded home despite protests from the keeper that he had been impeded.

Four minutes later the home side sealed the points as confusion in the Welfare defence saw Collier racing to the edge of the area to try to clear, but the prolific Gavin King hit the ball into the unguarded goal.

Although Perks hit the home crossbar late in the game with a shot, Welfare could muster little else and they now go into another tough game when visiting Rossington next Saturday.

Joint manager Darren Holmes said: “Bitter pill to swallow. Totally dominated the first 45 minutes. Possibly the best we have played in a number of weeks. Players were looking to be back to their normal confident selves playing some great football and creating numerous chances.

“We could have gone in at half-time three or four up.

“The message at half time was more of the same! Unfortunately football can be very harsh sometimes and a mad nine minutes saw us 3-1 down and we looked a shadow of the first half.

“Key players making the wrong decisions and switching off is not acceptable at this level and whether playing top or bottom teams, you get punished. You get nothing for winning at half-time and football is a 90 minutes game! We go away with nothing when the game should have been won by halftime.

“Another week of hard work and we put it right next week.”