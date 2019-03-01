Glasshoughton Welfare made to pay penalty for controversial decisions

Glasshoughton Welfare remain in 11th place in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League despite a 2-1 defeat to Swallownest at the TJs Arena.

The visitors became the first team to beat Welfare twice this season with their hard working attack causing lots of problems, but their victory owed much to controversial decisions that went their way.

Sam Pashley gave the hosts an early lead only for two disputed penalties to allow Swallownest to claim all three points.

Welfare gave a debut to full-back Ambo Adama and they were under early pressure as Adam Walsh got his head to a dangerous cross and Jason Short hit an effort just wide.

Pashley gave Welfare the lead on 11 minutes when he headed home a pinpoint Jack Knight corner.

However, minutes later Pashley was harshly adjudged to have pushed Short in the area and referee Matt Maddison gave a penalty that Oliver Grady tucked away.

The home side then had to dig deep as Swallownest went for another goal and with better finishing they could have added three more with efforts that just cleared the home crossbar. Their best chance came just before the break when keeper Josh Lill hit a ball into the area and a header beat keeper Jacob Collier but also the goal.

At the other end, Nathan Perks was played in only to send his shot inches over.

The points were sealed for the visitors five minutes into the second half. A strong shot hit the shoulder of defender Walsh in the area and referee Maddison gave a second penalty to Swallownest much to the dismay of the home support. The decision even left the visiting dug out laughing and commiserating with the home officials, but Grady scored his second spot kick.

Welfare tried to hit back and visiting keeper Lill made a great low save from a Pashley header. He then did well to tip away a Knight corner.

As the game came to a close one final chance came, but Lill held onto Ryan Poskitt’s drive.

Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “Unfortunately it was a very below par performance from us.

“Swallownest are a hard working side and we knew how the game would pan out. If we worked as hard as the previous few games we would be fine and the chances would come. Unfortunately collectively we were not at the races and got what we deserved, which was nothing.

“We are always quick to criticise our players when they don’t perform and it is very rare we comment on referees but the man in the middle was very poor. Losing to two penalties, one being more than harsh, is hard to take.

“You take the rough with the smooth, but we seemed to get nothing in the way of smooth and although we were poor the referee was a close second.

“We didn’t play well enough to win, but it’s a shame when the result is not just down to the team’s performance.”

Glasshoughton are on their travels this Saturday when away to Skegness Town.