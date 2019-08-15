Glasshoughton Welfare miss out in five-goal thrillers

Glasshoughton Welfare are still looking for their first points of the season after losing out 3-2 in an entertaining game at home to Selby Town on Tuesday night in the Toolstation NCE Division One.

Welfare are also still searching for their best team with joint managers Darren Holmes and Lee Vigars having to rebuild their side after a number of players left and lost their first two matches.

They made a good start with Ashley Bell putting them ahead with a well struck half-volley, but Town replied through Danny Walker and went ahead with Liam Flanaghan netting just after the break.

Although substitute Joe Dale increased the lead Welfare kept going and Ryan Hallsworth made it 3-2 with a shot from the edge of the area.

Selby held out, however, to deny the hosts despite their performance having plenty of promise.

The young Welfare side were in the debt of teenage goalkeeper Jordan Leatham a number of times as he kept the slick Town strike force at bay. Two saves in particular defied belief bringing out memories of former Chelsea keeper Peter ‘the cat ‘Bonetti.

The hosts opened strongly with Bell stinging the palms of Peter Lawrie in the first minute. A dangerous corner was then hammered off the goal-line and Lawrie just beat Bell to the ball on the edge of his area. Jake Boyd shot wide before the visitors put pressure on the home defence with Danny Walker shooting inches wide and another effort was well blocked by the defenders.

Leatham then made a good low save from Walker.

Back to the other end and Callum Dobson floated a shot just over before Lewis Pickering was denied by a great save.

It was then Leatham who pulled off the first of his wonder saves. Jordan Walker let go from 25 yards with a piledriver which arrowed to the top left corner of the goal but Leatham sprang across his goal to claw the ball away.

Welfare took the lead on 23 minutes when good play on the left ended with Bell hitting a half volley across Lawrie and into the far corner.

The lead was shortlived as two minutes later a poor welfare clearance only found Walker on the edge of the area and he lofted the ball over Leatham into the net.

Minutes before the break Leatham made another great save, diving to his left to turn the ball for a corner.

Selby took the lead two minutes after the re-start when a Walker ball in from the left somehow found Flanagan and he slotted home.

Town increased the pressure and the dangerous Walker went close again, flashing a shot inches wide.

Walker, a constant threat, was substituted on 67 minutes with Joe Dale coming on and he made an almost immediate impact. Harry Bissett did well on the right wing and his cross found the feet of Dale who tucked the ball home.

Five minutes later Welfare were back in it. Sub Hallsworth hit a shot in from the edge of the penalty area which took a bit of a bobble and ended up in the back of the net.

The visitors came close twice again. Flanagan hit a fierce shot which cannoned off the crossbar and Bissett curled an effort wide.

Leatham then defied Josh Walker with another flying save to his right before Dale shot wide.

As the game neared its end Leatham produced another great save to deny Bissett. Lawrie, at the other end, just got to the ball before Hallsworth, and Welfare had one final chance with the last kick of the game, but James Dyson could only head over the bar from a deep free-kick.

Glasshoughton could consider themselves unfortunate to lose their second league game last Saturday when an injury time goal saw them lose out 3-2 at Parkgate.

Welfare took the lead with barely 30 seconds on the clock, but were pegged back by Parkgate who scored a fluke goal. The home side took the lead early in the second half before Houghton fought back to equalise. A couple of missed chances then proved costly as the home side got their late winner.

Four youngsters came in for their debuts for Welfare with 17-year-old keeper Jordan Leatham in along with Nicholas Lalousis, Alfie Hill and James Wood. Another youngster Callum Dobson was on the bench.

Welfare quickly opened the scoring as Nathan Perks slid a superb ball through to James Dyson on the left and his ball into the area caused confusion with Craig Tonkinson hitting the loose ball past Chris Butt.

Parkgate equalised on 13 minutes with a fortunate goal when Jon Fusco’s hopeful ball in from an acute angle somehow ended in the top far corner of the net.

Welfare came back immediately. Dyson saw his cross-shot go inches wide and Lewis Pickering hit a loose ball just over, as did Perks with a free-kick. Perks then shot tamely after being put through by Dyson.

At the other end Bruno Holden had a fierce shot blocked before Leatham kept the scores level with a great block from Brandon Bagley. Just before the break Dyson saw a volley saved.

Parkgate took the lead early in the second half as Holden won the ball 20 yards out and showed his class to loft the ball over Leatham.

Welfare equalised on 61 minutes when Perks played Pickering in. His deft touch beat the onrushing Butt and he slotted the ball into the empty net.

Two minutes later Pickering had a glorious chance to get his second, but he hit a hurried shot over from 15 yards.

Substitute Dobson then got onto the end of a deep corner at the far post but his header was brilliantly blocked by Butt who then recovered to claw the loose ball away. However, Fusco secured the winner in the first minute of injury-time when he superbly curled a 25- yard effort into the far corner of the net.

Glasshoughton are back on their travels this Saturday when they face Rossington Main.