Glasshoughton Welfare move up table with double success

Scorer: Glasshoughton Welfare's Ashley Bell.

After a narrow defeat on the opening day of the new season, Welfare have bounced back well to pick up nine points and were in particularly impressive form on Saturday away to FC Humber United.

Two goals in each half gave them a convincing 4-0 win as Daniel Youel, Aaron Gray, Adam Hayton and Lewis Stephens were all on target.

Welfare backed this up with a 1-0 success at home to Retford on Tuesday night when Ashley Bell netted the winner in the 34th minute.

It was a take of two penalties, one scored by the hosts and Retford’s being saved by Sam Riches in the Glasshoughton goal.