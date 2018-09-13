Glasshoughton Welfare move up with win

Glasshoughton Welfare moved up to sixth place in the NCE first division with a battling performance and a 3-2 success against a hard working AFC Emley in an entertaining game at a rainy TJs Arena.

Chances were limited in the first half, but all five goals came in a pulsating nine-minute period in the second half.

Lewis Pickering and Jack Knight gave Welfare the lead. Michael Tunnacliffe gave the visitors hope only for a Wayne Hughes own goal to give Houghton the edge and they were able to hold on even though Dan Stocker hit a second for the visitors.

The hosts started well and soon came close when Knight saw his snap shot deflect off Stocker for a corner. Pickering then saw his lob clear the bar.

At the other end, Mateusz Zaniewski saved from Michael Starkey and Curtis Roberts.

Graczian Klimzak had an effort saved by the feet of Adam Ledger and the same player later broke through only to again be foiled by the keeper’s foot.

Welfare opened the scoring on 55 minutes when Pickering beat the offside trap before running on and calmly slotting his first goal for the club.

A minute later they got their second as Knight picked up a loose ball and ran in to beat Ledger. Emley quickly pulled a goal back when a soft free-kick was conceded on the edge of the area and Tunnacliffe drilled his shot past Zaniewski.

Within two minutes a 20-yard shot from Klimzak struck the ankle of Hughes and careered into the net as the unfortunate Ledger dived to his left.

Once again Emley came back and another Tunnacliffe free-kick saw Zaniewski sprawl to his right to push the ball away.

On 69 minutes Emley got their second goal when Stocker beat Zaniewski with a penalty after Matt Cunliffe was adjudged to have fouled Ben Burnett in the area.

Welfare held on and in the final minute Jordan Townend hit a decent chance over and then Matt Semley appeared to be fouled in the area, but was yellow carded for simulation.

After the game Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “Really pleased with the performance today. Going forward we moved the ball really well and pleasing to see us holding the ball under pressure and created some very good chances.

“We did make hard work of the game at times and a couple of rare errors nearly cost us a much deserved win.

“The winning margin could and should have been more comfortable with a very soft penalty against us and a stone wall penalty not given for us, but I guess these things equal themselves out over the season. Emley were very dangerous from set pieces due to their height advantage but our back four dealt with the threat very well.

“A good week’s training this week and I’m sure all will be looking forward to the Vase game next Saturday.”

Glasshoughton are at home to fellow NCE Division One team Parkgate in the FA Vase second qualifying round this Saturday.