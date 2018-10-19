Glasshoughton Welfare out of FA Vase despite spirited second half show

Glasshoughton Welfare exited the FA Vase at the first round proper stage when falling to a single first half goal at EBAC first division side Shildon at a windy Dean Street ground.

Welfare made a couple of changes from the midweek Ossett game with Scott Brown and Lewis Pickering coming in for Ryan Ferguson and Matt Semley. But this was a fairly poor performance as they rarely tested the home defence.

Shildon caused problems from the start and twice in as many seconds the Welfare defence had to desperately block shots within their six-yard area. They struggled to contain the threat posed by the home right wing and Danny Earl shot across goal then after a mix-up between Mateusz Zaniewski and his defence Earl saw his lob shot drift just wide.

Reece Horn, celebrating his 20th birthday, did well to block a Matty Robson shot while at the other end home keeper Shaun Newbrook beat Jack Knight to a through ball.

Shildon took the lead on 29 minutes after the visitors lost possession and a left wing cross was glanced in by Daniel Moore.

Welfare looked more of an attacking force after the break, finally having a shot on goal as Knight’s effort from 25 yards stung the hands of Newbrook.

Knight then had the ball taken off his toes when put through, but at the other end Robson headed over after good work from Jack Blackford.

Zaniewski made a great save with his legs just before conceding a penalty when referee Tom Wilson deemed he had brought Aaron Duell down on the edge of his area. Robson hit the resulting penalty against a post and the ball was cleared.

Zaniewski then saved well at the foot of his post and also palmed a Blackford effort away.

Welfare probed and Gracyan Klimczak put fellow substitute Semley in, but he was crowded out before getting a shot away.

In the final seconds Matty Bowman broke down the left, but his final ball in was clutched by Newbrook.

Disappointed Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “Unfortunately a spirited second half was not good enough to nick a result.

“Shildon were well organised and managed the game well. Have to say a stronger ref could have shown 4 yellows and a possible red in the first half and a few words at half time reminded the lads they needed to look after themselves better.

“After making a few changes the shape was better and I felt we were the better side in the second half. We need to learn it’s not always about pretty football but battling and fighting to grind out a result. We need to show more composure in the last third and I’m sure a strong season is to come yet again.

“We can now concentrate on the league and push into the top six where this squad is very capable of playing its football.”

Glasshoughton are away for the sixth successive game when they travel to play AFC Emley this Saturday in NCE Division One (3pm).