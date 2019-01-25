Glasshoughton Welfare pegged back late on

Glasshoughton Welfare put up a battling performance to earn a point with a 1-1 draw at Rossington Main.

The home side were on top for most of the game, playing some great attacking football. But missed chances proved costly and they were shocked in the first half when Welfare man of the match Adam Walsh notched his third goal of the season. It looked as though it would be enough to claim all three points, but Jordan Buckham brought the scores level seven minutes from time.

Welfare brought in full-back Joe Hitch for his debut and Craig Tonkinson made his full debut at right-back.

They put a good move together and Callum Fielding, in the home goal, was quick off his line to just beat Tom Carr to the ball.

At the other end, Jacob Collier pulled off a good save and did well to block the follow-up. Jason Stokes had a great chance only to shoot straight at Collier.

Welfare took the lead with their first set piece. Jack Knight hit his corner well and Walsh rose high to head past Fielding from eight yards.

Shortly after, Ben Harley hit a shot over, but at the other end chances were opening up for the home side. Stokes hit an effort inches over and Lee Holmes missed a glorious chance when he glanced a header just wide.

Minutes before the break the Welfare management team were furious when Fielding appeared to scoop the ball away with his hand outside his area as their team attacked. After consulting his assistant Mr Rose gave Fielding a yellow card.

The home side opened the second half well on top with the tricky Sam Caygill causing problems down the right several times. From one of his runs he squared the ball to Holmes whose first time effort was just over the angle of post and bar. From a deep cross Alec Denton could only guide his shot the wrong side of Collier’s post

Perks shot wide for the visitors when he could have done better and he would later hit another effort wide.

The home side were going all out for the equaliser. Tonkinson cleared an effort off the line and Sam Pashley made a great last ditch tackle before Collier saved a Holmes header.

Welfare were unlucky not to get a second when Carr saw his shot from the edge of the area strike the crossbar.

Seven minutes from the end the visitors’ defence were finally undone. As the home side attacked down the right an attempted clearance struck a home player who crossed the ball and it was prodded past Collier by Buckham.

In the dying seconds Welfare had one further chance, but Carr hit his free-kick well over.

Welfare’s joint manager Darren Holmes praised his defenders.

He said: “Have to be pleased with a point away at Rossington. Having the lead for so long feels very disappointing, but I think a draw was a fair reflection.

“I thought our back four were outstanding, especially with both full-backs making their full debuts.

“Unlike last week we battled for the full 90 minutes and with a bit more luck could have walked away with all three points.

“I don’t usually comment on officials, but thought a few huge decisions should have gone our way but didn’t and it could have been a game changer.

“But all in all happy with the point and lots of positives for us to work on this week in training.”

Glasshoughton host Selby Town this Saturday.