Glasshoughton Welfare’s progress checked with double defeat

Glasshoughton Welfare fell to a second defeat in four days when lowly Harworth Colliery visited the TJs Arena on Tuesday night and left with a 1-0 win in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

The visiting players turned up in dribs and drabs, but had a full side and subs 15 minutes prior to the 7.45pm kick off and it was controversial that referee Lee Bramley delayed the start until 8.15pm.

Welfare were on the front foot from the off and Matthew Semley saw a shot heading for goal cleared off the line. A Sam Pashley effort was blocked for a corner and Semley then saw a flicked header go just wide. Matt Zaniewski had not touched the ball before Welfare fell behind in the 14th minute. The big keeper raced out of his area, but his clearance fell to Josh Davis on half-way and he hit the ball back over him into the unguarded goal.

Welfare tried to hit back and a thunderous 30-yard effort from Tafadzwa Mumbanya rattled the crossbar. Although they threatened they could not find a goal. Semley shot just wide after good work from Matty Bowman. Gracyan Klimczak shot into the side netting when well placed, and man of the match Gareth Hunter shot inches over.

Welfare’s night was summed up in the last seconds when Ryan Ferguson was sent off for a foul having previously being cautioned. The team will have to perform much better when they face top of the league Winterton Rangers at home this Saturday (3pm).

Glasshoughton put in their worst display of the season on Saturday when their four match unbeaten league run came to an end in a 2-1 loss at Swallownest.

Poor defending allowed the home side to secure their first home victory of the season on a bumpy pitch. Mathew Semley’s late goal was the only consolation for Welfare.

Seb Sokol and Tafadzwa Mumbanya came in at full-back for the injured Matt Cunliffe and Reece Horn. New signing Gary Collier and Matty Bowman also started with Semley and Ryan Ferguson dropping to the bench.

In a scrappy game Welfare hardly tested home goalkeeper Josh Lill.

Swallownest took the lead on 30 minutes when a long free-kick from Joe Turner dropped onto the edge of the six-yard area. Gracyan Klimczak, back to defend, appeared to get in the way of the defenders and Thomas Cropper seized on the confusion to slot past Zaniewski.

Welfare’s only chance of the half came when Eliel Anku poked a shot just wide.

They opened the second period better with an effort being blocked and Lill then making a great block. But at the other end Oliver Grady hit a shot just wide and Zaniewski made a good save from Jason Short.

Sadly for the normally cool Zaniewski, he gifted Short with the second goal soon after when his attempted clearance struck the home player and cannoned into the net.

Semley came on and was soon in the action, nudging a good chance just over, and with nine minutes left he got Welfare back into the game after Collier had flicked the ball on.

However, that was all Welfare could muster and disappointed joint Welfare manager Darren Holmes said: “Very poor from us. I hate losing but the manner in which you lose always makes it feel worse when you turn in a performance that’s well below the standards we have set ourselves.

“We have a very young squad that’s showed some inexperience. We didn’t play the conditions well and turned the ball over too easily. The goals we gave away should have been defended better and we lacked any movement going forward.”