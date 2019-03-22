Glasshoughton Welfare stunned to lose to bottom of table Harworth for second time

Glasshoughton Welfare fell to a surprise 2-0 loss at rock bottom Harworth Colliery.

In one of only three NCE Division One games to survive the awful weather last weekend the Welfare management will probably rue the fact that the match took place after their team put in one of their worst performances of the season.

Harworth have now beaten Welfare twice and Houghton also lost to bottom of the table Bolsover earlier in the season.

The strong wind caused problems for both teams and they also had to contend with heavy rain in the second half.

Harworth adapted to the conditions better while Welfare had difficulty getting the ball under any sort of control.

Ryan Poskitt hit a shot high and wide, assisted by the wind, and at the other end Welfare keeper Jacob Collier held a Lee Edmunson free-kick before saving a Mason Barlow shot.

Welfare came close when home keeper Jamie Hooley tipped a Mathew Semley shot onto his cross bar. From the resulting corner Tom Carr back heeled an effort just wide.

At the other end Sam Pashley did well to clear a cross from Chris Lovett.

Just before the break Poskitt saw a shot beaten away by Hooley and Nathan Perks saw an effort deflected inches wide.

Welfare were behind early in the second half. A Carr free-kick was charged down and the ball rebounded into the visitors’ half with Lovett going on to shoot under Collier.

Six minutes later Pashley conceded his second penalty in two weeks when he upended Edmunson and Mason Barlow easily beat Collier with the resulting penalty.

Collier did well to block an effort and he managed to push another Barlow effort away.

Carr saw a 35-yard shot drift wide and Poskitt also hit an effort just wide. Perks did well to control at the edge of the area, but his lob was inches over.

It was not Welfare’s day and joint manager Darren Holmes said: “We were expecting to be in a tough game as Harworth were fighting for survival and scrapping for every point. Well done to them they played the conditions better than we did, fought for every ball and totally deserved the win.

“Our players need to take a serious look at themselves and decide if the level they are playing at is the right one.

“We had passengers and it’s not good enough. To beat top of the league one week and then put in a lack lustre performance another is not what we require at this level.

“We will be demanding a reaction Friday at Nostell and we will challenge the players to prove they have what it takes to play at this level every week.”

Glasshoughton play on Friday night this weekend when they travel to high-flying Nostell MW with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

Next Tuesday evening Welfare entertain Bolsover at the TJs arena, Kick-off also 7.45pm.