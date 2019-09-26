Glasshoughton Welfare suffer league and cup defeats despite carrying goal threat

Glasshoughton Welfare were not quite able to transfer their cup heroics to the Toolstation NCE Division One as they lost a thrilling game against Parkgate.

Despite going three goals behind in the first half-hour the reshaped Welfare side never gave in and only lost 4-3 in the end.

Alex Rippon put visiting side Parkgate in front after eight minutes with Jonathan Fusco and Brandon Bagley adding to the lead by the 29th minute.

Daniel Youel began a fightback when pulling a goal back before half-time.

Aaron Kitao then made it 3-2 two minutes into the second half and it was game on.

The result remained in the balance until seven minutes from time when Simon Harrison netted for the Rotherham side.

Still Welfare would not go away as Nathan Perks scored their third goal, but they ran out of time to snatch a point that had seemed so unlikely earlier.

The result left Glasshoughton second from bottom with just one win from their seven league games so far. They are at home again this Saturday when North Ferriby are the visitors.

A tough game is expected against newly reformed Ferriby, who were early favourites for the title but are not performing as well as expected yet and were beaten on penalties in the league cup by Selby Town on Tuesday night.

Welfare were in action again on Tuesday night when away to fellow first division side Rossington Main in the first round of the NCE League Cup.

After losing 3-2 on a previous visit to Rossington for a league game last month, Welfare were looking for revenge and aiming to continue their cup exploits after doing well to reach the first round proper of the national FA Vase competition.

But they were to leave Doncaster disappointed by a poor defensive display that brought a 6-2 defeat.

Rossington led 2-0 at half-time after goals from James Bytheway and Jordan Buckham.

Two more followed in the first 10 minutes of the second half with Joshua Gelder and Ben Clarke on target before Welfare finally had some joy as Kitao netted.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended when Buckham bagged his second on the hour and Thomas Foltyn-Brown piled on more misery with the hosts’ sixth goal.

Mark Ferguson scored a late consolation for Glasshoughton.

Welfare have boosted their squad with the return to the club of popular goalkeeper Mat Zaniewski. The Polish stopper moved on from Glasshoughton last season and featured for Harrogate Railway and Yorkshire Amateurs.