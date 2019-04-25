Glasshoughton Welfare well beaten by championship challengers

Glasshoughton Welfare fell to their third defeat in a row when visiting second-placed Grimsby Borough for their penultimate Toolstation NCE Division One fixture.

For the second game in succession they were on the wrong end of a 4-0 score and are likely to finish 11th in the league unless Swallownest, in tenth, slip up in their final game and Welfare win their final match at home to Dronfield this Saturday.

Welfare were made to struggle by a Grimsby side battling for the title and were behind from the tenth minute when Bemrose headed home.

Ryan Poskitt tested home keeper Scott Drury with a shot, but Welfare went two behind on 22 minutes as a ball played in from the right struck defender Reece Horn and rebounded into the net.

James Atkinson was foiled by a one handed save from the Welfare keeper and just before the break James Dyson headed a chance into the hands of Drury.

The game was over for Welfare within the first 10 minutes of the second half. Firstly Atkinson drove the ball into the far corner of the net on 53 minutes and two minutes later Adam Drury strode through a static defence to slot home the fourth goal. It could have been worse towards the end as only a great Dyson block prevented a fifth.

Welfare’s only real chance in the second half came when Poskitt broke in from the left, but his ball across the six-yard box ran free.