Glavin brace keeps Glasshoughton in hunt for play-offs

Glasshoughton Welfare kept their hopes of a play-off place alive with a solid performance on Humberside when defeating East Yorkshire Carnegie at a cold Dene Park.

Welfare remain in eighth place in the NCE Division One after nearest rivals Selby Town and Shirebrook Town also won their games. But they did their bit as a first half Conor Glavin penalty and his second 15 minutes from the end saw Houghton home.

However, missed chances, resolute defending and good goalkeeping kept the score down in a game that Welfare dominated. They made four changes from the side defeated 2-0 in a midweek NCE League Cup game at Parkgate with Alex Marsh, James Kay, Jamie Simpson and Mitch Wilshire coming back into the starting 11.

Welfare were on top from the start and Wilshire should have done better when home keeper Lewis Hill saved his effort with his legs. Glavin dragged a shot wide when well placed and Tom Carr saw a shot cleared at the far post.

Simpson, who worked hard all game, was unlucky when his header from a corner struck the post and shortly after the same player saw a shot blocked again by the legs of Hill after good build-up play.

The home side were hardly in the game although Matty Littlefield hit an effort wide of Matuesz Zaniewski’s goal.

Welfare took the lead on 26 minutes when Ryan Ferguson was fouled in the area and Glavin stepped up to send Hill the wrong way from the spot.

Hill then brought off a great save when palming a Lewis Akeister 35-yard shot over and the keeper then foiled the busy Simpson again with his legs.

Welfare opened the second half on the attack and a header from a corner drifted just wide. The home side seemed stronger and a shot went just wide.

Despite this Houghton were also creating chances and only last ditch defending and blocks stopped them from increasing their lead until the 75th minute when Glavin glanced a header home from Marsh’s cross.

Carnegie then went straight to the other end and Zaniewski had to make a smart save.

Welfare substitute Connor Rollinson saw a shot blocked and Hill somehow managed to block the Carr follow-up before also pushing a Wilshire shot for a corner.

In the last seconds Tom Hullock, on for Carr, saw his 30-yard effort palmed onto the crossbar by the overworked Hill.

A good point to report from the game was the standard of officiating by Ryan Lowe and his assistants.

After the game Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “Very pleasing to totally dominate from start to finish.

“With a few players struggling with injuries again we used the squad and it was pleasing to see the likes of Lewis Akeister and Sam Varley both returning from injury.

“Again the only down side was we didn’t kill the game earlier. We could have gone in at half-time with a very comfortable margin but Carnegie kept battling and throwing bodies at the ball in last ditch challenges to keep them in the game.

“The second half went the same with a number of missed chances and we could have finished the game with a very commanding victory. All in all we are very pleased with the three points and look forward to next week’s home game.”

Glasshoughton host Swallownest this Saturday and are also at home to Dronfield Town next Tuesday (7.45pm).