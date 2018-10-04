Greenhough goal earns battling draw for Pontefract Collieries

Pontefract Collieries produced a battling performance to earn a creditable point against high flying Marske United.

Their first draw since they came up into the Evo-Stik League saw them end all square 1-1 against visitors who could have gone joint top of the East Division with a victory.

Marske started strongly to create a couple of early chances, one being well saved by Ryan Musselwhite.

Ponte’s first effort saw Spencer Clarke get on the end of a corner only to fail to find the target.

There was no stopping Jack Greenhough on 25 minutes as he opened the scoring following a good move and a cut back by Connor Smythe.

Vaughan Redford almost made it two soon after, but he was denied by a fine save from the Marske keeper.

Just when they looked to be getting on top, however, the visitors hit back to level with Curtis Round netting and it was 1-1 at half-time.

Marske made several dangerous breaks in the second half without reward and Smythe’s ball across goal just evaded Eli Hey at the other end.

Chances proved elusive for Colls and they could have had their point snatched away from them late on when a visiting player missed a great opportunity with the goal gaping.