Greenhough stars as Pontefract Collieries hit Carlton for six

Pontefract Collieries continued their charge towards clinching a place in the Evo-Stik East Division play-offs with another strong attacking display as they overwhelmed Carlton Town.

A 6-2 victory kept Colls in second place and made it six wins in seven games to open up a six-point gap on Sheffield who stand just outside the play-off places.

Carlton had their moments and gave Ponte a big early scare when going in front in only the third minute as a long throw led to Tyler Blake netting the opening goal.

But despite the tricky conditions Colls settled to play their attacking game and after Chris Jackson had a shot saved they were able to level when Jack Greenhough’s ball in from the left ended up in the net.

Two minutes later they were ahead with Greenhough the provider this time, getting in behind the home defence to provide a good ball for Gavin Rothery to make it 2-1.

On 24 minutes Colls had their third goal with man of the match Greenhough again on target.

They added a fourth before half-time as Jackson found the net following a good ball in from Greenhough who enjoyed a brilliant first 45 minutes.

After a quiet start to the second period Ponte stretched their advantage on the hour mark when awarded a penalty that was put away by Vaughan Redford.

Carlton pulled a goal back with a well struck free-kick by Ben Hutchinson, but there was no sign of them making further inroads.

Colls wrapped up their victory late on when Nick Guest was left with a simple finish after more good work from Greenhough.

Pontefract now take their flying form into a local derby this Saturday when they entertain mid-table Frickley Athletic. They are also in action next Tuesday evening at home to Pickering Town.