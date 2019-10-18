Heartbreak for Glasshoughton Welfare after Nathan Perks strikes twice

Glasshoughton Welfare came home from Manchester disappointed after going so close to a memorable Buildbase FA Vase first round victory against their Maine Road FC hosts.

Welfare led for 75 minutes of the first round tie and were two up at half-time only to concede twice in the last 10 minutes. Maine Road’s equaliser came in the last minute and they went on to win 4-2 in extra-time.

Nathan Perks gave Houghton a great start with the opening goal on 15 minutes and he doubled the advantage on 38.

It could have been three as Perks’ shot was blocked and the rebound fell to Ferguson whose shot was deflected over by a defender.

It stayed 2-0 until the 80th minute when Mat Zaniewski punched clear from a corner straight to Jamie Hill whose low shot put Maine back into the game. Zaniewski damaged his ankle and was replaced by Jacob Collier.

Maine then equalised in the second minute of injury time when Ben Mooney struck from 10 yards out.

Welfare hearts were finally broken in extra-time when Josh Vamplew could only divert into his own goal in attempting to clear and Maine sealed the game as Rooney released an unstoppable shot from 20 yards.

Houghton had Walsh sent-off late on and conceded a penalty only for Roe’s spot kick to hit the crossbar.

Despite the eventual defeat there are real signs of progress for Welfare after a difficult start to the season.

Joint manager Lee Vigars said: “I’m extremely happy with the squad we have right now.

“It’s no secret that pre-season was very hard work with lots of players leaving who had experience at NCE level and some of the new faces that showed up for the pre-season training and games simply didn’t cut it.

“We suffered some big and embarrassing defeats during July, but the good thing about that was it showed us exactly where we needed to strengthen.

“We’ve recruited really well since and moulded together a squad which we feel on its day can beat anybody in our division. We proved that by beating Handsworth in the FA Vase and by pushing Pontefract Colls so close in the County Cup.

“Once the confidence grows, which it will, the results will follow. Three months ago lads couldn’t wait to jump ship, but now we are receiving calls, texts and emails on a daily basis asking to join the club.”

Glasshoughton face a trip to the seaside to take on NCE Division One leaders Skegness Town this Saturday and host second-placed Campion next Tuesday.